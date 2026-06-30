Russia Launches 154 Drones at Ukraine as Fuel Shortages Deepen Inside Russia



Russia launched a large-scale overnight drone attack involving 154 unmanned aerial vehicles, including strike drones and decoys, according to the Ukrainian Air Force.





Ukraine said its air defense forces intercepted 138 drones, while several others penetrated defenses and caused damage to trucks and a fuel station in the Sumy region.





Meanwhile, Ukraine continues its long-range campaign against Russian energy infrastructure, repeatedly targeting oil depots, refineries, and fuel storage facilities deep inside Russian territory.





Amid the ongoing attacks, Russian President Vladimir Putin acknowledged that Russia is facing serious domestic fuel supply challenges. According to the latest statements, fuel shortages have affected multiple regions, prompting local authorities to introduce emergency measures and tighten controls over fuel distribution.





The battlefield claims made by both sides have not been independently verified.