Russia Reportedly Imports Gasoline from India Amid Domestic Fuel Shortages

Russia Reportedly Imports Gasoline from India Amid Domestic Fuel Shortages

Russia has reportedly begun importing gasoline by sea from India as it seeks to address growing domestic fuel shortages following repeated attacks on its energy infrastructure.





According to reports, the imports are intended as an emergency measure to stabilize fuel supplies after a series of Ukrainian long-range drone strikes targeting Russian oil depots and refineries.





If confirmed, the move would mark a notable development, with one of the world’s largest oil exporters turning to fuel imports to help meet domestic demand during a period of supply disruption.





Russian authorities have acknowledged fuel supply challenges in parts of the country but have described the shortages as temporary. The reports regarding gasoline imports from India have not been independently verified.