Russia reportedly launches ICBM strike against strategic industrial zone in Dnipr

Russia reportedly launches ICBM strike against strategic industrial zone in Dnipro



Ukraine’s Air Force has issued an emergency statement claiming that Russia has dramatically escalated its latest missile campaign by launching an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) from Russia’s Astrakhan region toward the city of Dnipro.





According to Ukrainian officials, the missile targeted strategic industrial facilities and manufacturing sites in the city, triggering large fires and causing significant damage across the industrial area. Preliminary reports indicate that at least two civilians were seriously injured in the attack.





In the same wave of strikes, Russia also reportedly launched Kh-47M2 Kinzhal hypersonic missiles from MiG-31K aircraft, along with seven Kh-101 cruise missiles aimed at Ukrainian infrastructure targets.





If confirmed, the use of an ICBM in a conventional strike would represent one of the most significant escalations of the war to date, highlighting Moscow’s continued willingness to employ increasingly advanced weapon systems in its long-range campaign against Ukraine.





Emergency services remain on the scene as authorities continue to assess the full extent of the damage.