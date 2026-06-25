Russia Reportedly Pressuring Belarus After Border Drone Relay Network Goes Offline



Tensions are reportedly rising between Moscow and Minsk after drone signal relay systems near the Belarus-Ukraine border allegedly stopped operating on June 22, potentially complicating Russia’s ability to conduct long-range drone operations against western Ukraine.





According to reports, the Kremlin is exerting increasing pressure on Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to restore the relay network or allow Russian forces to resume drone-related operations from Belarusian territory.





Sources cited in the reports claim that Moscow has warned it could reconsider economic and energy assistance to Belarus if cooperation is not resumed.





Belarus has long served as a key strategic partner for Russia throughout the war, but Minsk has also sought to avoid becoming directly involved in frontline combat.





The reported dispute comes amid growing Ukrainian warnings that military infrastructure inside Belarus could become legitimate targets if used to support future Russian attacks.





Neither the Kremlin nor Belarusian authorities have publicly commented on the reports, and the claims have not been independently verified.