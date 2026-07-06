Russian attack helicopter shot down during major rebel offensive in northern Mali



A Russian Mi-24/Mi-35 attack helicopter supporting an Africa Corps convoy was reportedly shot down by Azawad Liberation Front (FLA) rebels during a large-scale coordinated offensive in northern Mali.





The ambush reportedly took place near Tlemsi, along the strategic route between Gao and Anefif, where FLA fighters targeted a Russian convoy moving to reinforce government positions. During the fighting, rebels claimed they struck the helicopter with anti-aircraft weapons, causing it to crash and burst into flames. Several Russian military vehicles were also reportedly destroyed.





The FLA released footage claiming the helicopter’s crew was killed in the crash. However, some military bloggers have suggested that one or more crew members may have survived and were captured. Russia has not officially confirmed the reported losses.





The incident was part of what has been described as one of the largest coordinated rebel offensives in Mali in years, with simultaneous attacks launched against multiple military positions across the country.