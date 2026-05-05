Russian President Putin orders scientists to develop the world’s first anti-aging vaccine



Accroding to the words of the Russian President:





“Addressing our demographic challenges, which have caused significant strain, Russia is advancing a gene therapy targeting cellular aging via the RAGE receptor under a national project.





Russia must also confront past mistakes and reassess aspects of its history—because progress is impossible while humanity continues to face its greatest adversary: death”.



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