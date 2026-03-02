China 🇨🇳 and Russia 🇷🇺 are not ready to enter the war but will help with intelligence if needed.





Questions were asked , why China and Russia are not Helping lran the same way USA is helping Israel?





Russia’s President said over 2 million People in lsrael are Russians so they can’t attack lsrael.





Xi the President of China said War costs a lot of money and lives. Both Russia and China 🇨🇳 experienced war at their nations and they don’t want to repeat that.





China 🇨🇳 faced a heavy war before and lost millions of people under Japanese invasion and now they don’t have capacity to fight outside China because their Military capacity is build to protect their country alone not other countries.





China expressed that unlike USA had never faced war in their own country hence they lack that trauma and experience of how painful it is to see many of your country people dying.





China also lack influence outside China 🇨🇳 unlike USA, France and Britain who already have bases in other countries.

China and Russia calls for peace and Negotiations.