RUTO OPENS KENYA’S DOORS TO 800 FRENCH TROOPS — AS THE REST OF AFRICA KICKS MACRON



While Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger, Chad, and Senegal have shown France the exit door, Kenyan President William Ruto has welcomed 800 French troops and 3 warships into Mombasa under the banner of “maritime security cooperation.”





French President Emmanuel Macron, desperate to maintain a military foothold on African soil, has found a new partner in East Africa. The mission includes advanced naval training for Kenyan officers and sailors but Africa is watching closely.





France has a long history of entering the continent as a “partner” and staying as a power. Ruto must remember what happened every time Africa trusted French boots on its soil.





Wow Africa condemns all forms of neo-colonial interference on African soil.



Is Ruto making a mistake by welcoming



French troops into Kenya? What do YOU think Africa should do?



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