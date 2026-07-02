SA MINISTER SAYS SOUTH AFRICA CANNOT CONTINUE TO BE REMINDED OF APARTHEID-ERA SUPPORT AS GOVERNMENTS ACROSS AFRICA MUST ALSO ENSURE POLITICAL STABILITY IN THEIR OWN COUNTRIES

MINISTER IN THE PRESIDENCY KHUMBUDZO NTSHAVHENI SAYS SOUTH AFRICA CANNOT CONTINUE TO BE REMINDED OF APARTHEID-ERA SUPPORT AS GOVERNMENTS ACROSS AFRICA MUST ALSO ENSURE POLITICAL STABILITY IN THEIR OWN COUNTRIES





Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni has sparked widespread debate after stating that South Africa cannot indefinitely be expected to accommodate regional challenges based solely on the support some African countries provided during the anti-apartheid struggle.





Speaking on issues related to migration and regional stability, Ntshavheni argued that while South Africa remains grateful for the solidarity it received during apartheid, other African nations also have a responsibility to ensure political and economic stability within their own borders.





Her remarks come amid ongoing debates over illegal immigration, border security and the socio-economic pressures facing South Africa. Supporters of her comments argue that every country has a duty to create conditions that allow its citizens to thrive at home, while critics have expressed concern that such statements could strain regional relations.





The comments have generated strong reactions on social media, with many South Africans debating the balance between historical solidarity, regional cooperation and national interests.



Do you agree with Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni that African countries must take greater responsibility for ensuring political and economic stability within their own borders?