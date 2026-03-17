SABOI HAS NO LUGWALO FOR NDC SAYS POLICE



WARN AND CAUTION STATEMENTS RECORDED IN ALLEGED ELECTION DOCUMENT FORGERY CASE





March 16, 2026 — The Zambia Police Service wishes to confirm that it has recorded Warn and Caution Statements from Ms. Saboi Imboela (47) and Mr. Mambwe Zimba (43) regarding allegations of creating a document without authority, contrary to Section 356 of the Penal Code, Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.





It is alleged that the duo provided false information to the Electoral Commission of Zambia by signing an adoption certificate for James Phiri during the December 2025 Chawama Parliamentary by-election on behalf of the National Democratic Congress (NDC). This is contrary to Section 18(1)(b) and (2) of the Electoral Process Act No. 35 of 2016.





The matter follows a complaint filed by Mr. Stephen Chewe of the National Democratic Congress, which was reported on December 23, 2025.





Investigations are ongoing, and more details will be provided in due course. After the interviews, the duo was allowed to leave.



Issued by:

Godfrey Chilabi

Public Relations Officer

Zambia Police Service