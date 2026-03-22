SABOI IMBOELA ACCUSES UPND OF BEING WORSE THAN PF



By: Thomas Afroman Mwale



National Democratic Congress (NDC) President Saboi Imboela has claimed that the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) has performed worse than the Patriotic Front (PF), alleging that the party has inherited and worsened governance challenges from the previous regime.





She stated that the first term of the UPND has been marked by suppression of opposition political parties, which she said compared what was experienced under the PF administration, coupled with alleged government involvement in opposition party affairs.





Featuring On Sun FM TV’s Public Forum Ms. Imboela cited ongoing wrangles in the PF as an example of how political parties are being affected by the alleged Government involvement coupled by the perceived increase in arrests of opposition political party leaders.





She said the situation at the Registrar of Societies has made it difficult for political parties to change the names of office bearers, thereby affecting their operations.





Meanwhile, Ms. Imboela also accused the UPND of mismanaging the economy, disputing claims of improved economic fundamentals as manipulation, while praising the PF’s performance during its time in office..

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