SADC Seeks Unified Climate Funding Position at Malawi Summit



LILONGWE, Malawi – Malawi is hosting a four-day Southern African Development Community (SADC) meeting on loss and damage financing aimed at developing a unified regional position to strengthen access to international climate funds.





The meeting, running from June 8 to June 12, comes as Southern Africa faces increasingly frequent and severe climate-related disasters, including floods, droughts, and cyclones.





Opening the summit on Monday, Malawi’s Chief Secretary to the Government, Dr. Justin Saidi, urged SADC member states to invest more in disaster preparedness and early action measures to reduce risks and build resilience among communities.

The gathering is expected to help shape regional policies and enhance efforts to secure equitable access to the global Loss and Damage Fund.

The gathering is expected to help shape regional policies and enhance efforts to secure equitable access to the global Loss and Damage Fund.