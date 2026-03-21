SAMUEL ETO’O SOUND STRONG WARNING TO CAF, MOROCCO FA AND FIFA PRESIDENT .



Samuel Eto’o Call on Presidents of other African Countries Football Federation To Come Together and Confront Patrice Motsepe, Morocco FA President and FIFA President Over The Corruption in African Football.





According to @lequipe, the president of the Cameroonian Football Federation has wrote directly to CAF after the decision to award the Africa Cup of Nations to Morocco.





In this message, also addressed to other African presidents, Eto’o raises the burning questions: how to restore fans’ trust in CAF? How to reaffirm the institution’s legitimacy without further weakening it?





The message is also a call for unity to confront the trio of Motsepe, Lekjaa, and Infantino.





CAF cannot continue to act as if nothing has happened. The federation presidents know this, the fans are shouting it, and they must therefore unite and speak with one voice.



CAF is facing a critical situation.