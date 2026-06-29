BREAKING: SAPS CRIME INTELLIGENCE GENERAL FEROZ KHAN RUSHED TO HOSPITAL AFTER BEING SHOT NEAR HIS JOHANNESBURG HOME, JUST DAYS BEFORE HIS SCHEDULED APPEARANCE AT THE MADLANGA COMMISSION





Major-General Feroz Khan, the deputy head of SAPS Crime Intelligence, was reportedly shot near his home in Johannesburg and rushed to hospital on Sunday evening. Authorities have not yet released full details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting or the extent of his injuries.





Khan has been at the centre of several high-profile investigations and controversies in recent months. He was arrested in May alongside former Gauteng Hawks head Major-General Ebrahim Kadwa and businessman Tariq Downes in connection with allegations involving precious metals and defeating the ends of justice. He is also due to appear before the Madlanga Commission on 1 July to respond to a range of allegations relating to Crime Intelligence operations.





Police and emergency services are expected to provide further updates as investigations into the shooting continue.



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