BREAKING: Saudi Arabia has just drawn a red line that could complicate one of Donald Trump’s biggest diplomatic goals in the Middle East.





As Trump continues pushing for more Muslim-majority nations to join the Abraham Accords and normalize relations with Israel as part of a broader regional strategy, Riyadh has reaffirmed its position: there will be no normalization with Israel without a guaranteed and irreversible path to an independent Palestinian state.





While this stance is not new, its timing is highly significant. A Saudi-Israeli agreement is widely viewed as the most important missing piece in the expansion of the Abraham Accords, yet Saudi leaders continue to insist that Palestinian statehood remains a non-negotiable condition for any historic breakthrough.





The growing divide highlights a major challenge for Washington’s regional ambitions and raises fresh questions about whether a landmark deal is still within reach.





Can peace between Saudi Arabia and Israel happen without a Palestinian state, or is Riyadh’s position the ultimate dealbreaker?



Sources: Reuters, AP, The Guardian