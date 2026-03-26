Saudi Crown Prince Drops Bombshell on Iran: $150 Billion in Cash Funneled Straight to Terrorism



Riyadh just went nuclear on the mullahs.



In a no-holds-barred speech, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ripped the mask off Iran’s so-called “government.” He called it what it is: a pure ideological terror machine that cares nothing for its own starving people and everything for missiles, proxies, and global chaos.





The evidence? Crystal clear. After the disastrous 2015 nuclear deal handed Iran $150 billion in sanctions relief, not one dime went to roads, schools, homes, or factories for Iranians.

Every dollar fueled missiles slamming into Saudi Arabia and bankrolled terror outfits from Hezbollah to the Houthis and beyond.





MBS didn’t stop there. He exposed how Iran is still sheltering top Al-Qaeda leaders—including Osama bin Laden’s son Hamza, who was raised under Iranian protection and is now grooming himself as the next face of global jihad.