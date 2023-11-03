SAVE ZAMBIA, START MOBILISING TO KICK OUT THIS TIN- POT DICTATOR IN 2026- Fred M’membe

SAVE ZAMBIA, START MOBILISING TO KICK OUT THIS TIN- POT DICTATOR IN 2026

We are no longer in doubt that Mr Hakainde Hichilema is an intolerant, ruthless, cruel, heartless tin-pot dictator presiding over the most corrupt regime in the history of this country.

Today, Mr Hichilema is using the criminal justice system to fix his political and other enemies. The police has become his personal political, social and business tool to use, or rather abuse, as he desires.

Mr Hichilema seems to care less about anybody but himself.

But he is forgetting that care is the essence of strength – strength, power without care is savage and brutal, and selfish. While strength with care is compassion – the practical action that is needed to help others.

Mr Hichilema has become an Emperor Bokasa and a Mobutu Sese Seko in one – two in one. He wants to be an absolute ruler by annihilation or co-option of all critical voices and political opposition. He only wants to hear from those who sing praises for him and only him alone.

But the Zambian people must understand that in every society, there are men of base instincts. These sadists, brutes go about in the guise of human beings, yet they are monsters. If they are offered a drink from the river of blood, they will not be satisfied until they drink the river dry. Such is the character and nature of the man at the helm of this country’s leadership today.

We all want to win, but it shouldn’t be at the annihilation of our political competitors. We should win because we are better understood, supported and trusted. There should be no choice between being principled and unelectable; and electable and unprincipled. We should win because of what we believe in.

Mr Hichilema is not a man to give another term of office – he has shown us his true colours, his real character, his true self. If he is given another term of office nothing will remain of this country in terms of multiparty democracy and pluralism. He is not only destroying the economy of this country but also our national unity by introducing tribalism and regionalism never seen in Zambia before.

So let’s save Zambia, start mobilising to kick out this tin-pot dictator, annihilator in 2026!

One bad term doesn’t deserve another, aleya!

Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party