SCANDAL LOOMS LARGE: FAZ Fails To Make Complete Copper Queens Team For FIFA Series In Brazil 24 Hours Before First Match

| Augustine Mukoka |

… Skipper Barbra Banda & Other Star Players In Grace Chanda, Prisca Chiluya, Irene Lungu, Lushomo Mweemba & Martha Tembo Feared To Miss The Opener Against Canada Tomorrow

… Only Nine Infield Players & Three Goalkeepers Have Made The Trip So Far

… Copper Queens Allowances Are Unpaid Now Running In Over Two (02) Years & Players Are In The Dark On Their Perks

… Another Embarrassing Result That May Resemble A Tennis Scoreline Is Feared Against Canada

FAZ has set a stage for an embarrassing outing to the FIFA Women’s series in Brazil with an incomplete team set to face Canada tomorrow as chaotic visa arrangements potentially keep Copper Queens skipper Barbra Banda, US-based forward Prisca Chilufya, Mexico domiciled midfielder Grace Chanda and others away from the opening fixture against Canada tomorrow.

As of this morning, Barbra – the Orlando Pride-based striker – has not showed up in Cuicado, Brazil.

Similarly, Prisca, who is with Angel City in California-USA, has equally not made the trip. There is also no news if Grace, based in Mexico, will make it for the trip today in time for tomorrow’s match.

Morale in camp, according to FAZ contacts, is very low as the players fear lack of a complete team will attract a possible baptism of fire result from the Canadians.

The match against Canada is billed for Arena Pantanal in Cuiabá, Brazil.

According to an available report, there are only nine infield players, majority of whom are defenders and three goalkeepers in Brazil.

This means Zambia does not have a requisite number of players which is 11 to start the match tomorrow. Should the players called to camp arrive today, they will still not be ready for tomorrow’s match.

FAZ contacts have reported that the association failed to organize visas for players like Barbra, Prisca, Grace and others.

And it is unlikely the players will be available which leaves Copper Queens with an extremely weak side that will be vulnerable and susceptible to an embarrassing result.

There are also complaints that FAZ is paying a deaf ear to the welfare of the players as no information has been communicated on remuneration such as bonuses, local and international camping allowances.

Records show that Copper Queens are owed allowances that have accrued in fixtures spanning over two years, a development which partly caused a boycott during an invitational tournament in Malawi last year.

The available infield players in camp are Mercy Chipasula, Rhoda Chileshe, Margaret Gondwe, Agnes Musesa, Margaret Belemu, Catherine Musonda, Hazel Nali, Mufunte Chishala, Rachel Nachula, Saliya Mwanza and Susan Banda.

Seven players based in Zambia who did not make the trip earlier are scheduled to arrived today, less than 24 hours before the first match. They include Mary Mambwe, Ngosa Chabwe, Agness Phiri, Natasha Nanyangwe, Maweta Chilenga, Esther Muchinga and Memory Nthala.

Players who by last night had not made it and no itinerary was availed include Lushomo Mweemba, Martha Tembo (both based in Turkey) and China-based Irene Lungu, US-based Barbra Banda, Prisca Chilufya and Mexico-based Grace Chanda.

It’s understood, however, that Lushomo and Martha may arrive tomorrow, a few hours before the match and will unlikely make the team, or should they make the team would be playing under very strenuous physical conditions partly due to jet lag. Their travel details are yet to be confirmed.

FAZ president Keith Mweemba was contacted last night for a comment on circumstances surrounding the Copper Queens but his phone went unanswered.

It’s unlikely coach Nora Hauptle will also make it to Brazil having engaged in negotiations with FAZ on some variations of her contract despite submitting a resignation letter and intent to pursue constructive dismissal at FIFA.

The FIFA series is a mini tournament designed to give senior women’s national team competitive international friendly matches.

Zambians will rue the opportunity to assemble its strongest squad due to poor organization at the hands of FAZ who should be using these matches to prepare the Copper Queens for the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), which also acts as a qualifying stage for the lucrative 2027 FIFA World Cup.

MATCH SCHEDULE (ZAMBIAN TIME – CAT)

Canada vs Zambia – Saturday, April 11, 2026 at 20:00hrs CAT

Brazil vs Zambia – Wednesday, April 15, 2026 at 02:30hrs CAT (Live on FIFA+)

South Korea vs Zambia – Saturday, April 18, 2026 at 20:00hrs CAT