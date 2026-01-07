Scientists warn that tattoos could be a leading cause of cancer

Scientists are warning that tattoos may carry hidden biological risks beyond regret over names, spelling mistakes or outdated designs, as growing research suggests tattoo ink can interact with the body in ways not fully understood.

According to Dr Manal Mohammed, a medical microbiology lecturer at University of Westminster, UK, tattoo ink does not remain fixed in the skin after it is injected.

“Once tattoo ink enters the body, it does not stay put,” she explained. “Beneath the skin, tattoo pigments interact with the immune system in ways scientists are only just beginning to understand.”

While tattoos are generally considered safe, scientists say their long-term health effects may be less harmless than once assumed, particularly as permanent body art has surged in popularity in recent decades.

One concern is the composition of tattoo inks, which are often complex chemical mixtures. “Many pigments currently in use were originally developed for industrial applications such as car paint, plastics and printer toner, rather than for injection into human skin,” Mohammed noted.

She added that some inks contain trace amounts of heavy metals, including nickel, chromium, cobalt and, in some cases, lead. “Heavy metals can be toxic at certain levels and are well known for triggering allergic reactions and immune sensitivity.”

Black inks, commonly made from carbon black, may contain carcinogenic compounds linked to cancer, while coloured inks — particularly red, yellow and orange — are more frequently associated with allergic reactions and chronic inflammation.

Tattooing involves injecting ink deep into the dermis, prompting the body to treat pigment particles as foreign material. “Immune cells attempt to remove them, but the particles are too large to be fully cleared,” Mohammed said. “Instead, they become trapped inside skin cells, which is what makes tattoos permanent.”