🇿🇲 LIVE | Sea of Red Builds at Heroes Stadium Ahead of Hichilema Campaign Launch



A sea of red is steadily forming at Heroes Stadium as thousands of UPND supporters continue streaming into the venue ahead of President Hakainde Hichilema’s official nationwide campaign launch this afternoon.





Supporters dressed in party regalia, waving flags and campaign placards, have begun filling the terraces and open spaces around the stadium, creating an increasingly energetic atmosphere as music echoes across the venue.





Marshals in reflective jackets are directing crowds while party structures continue receiving supporters arriving from different parts of Lusaka and beyond.



The buildup comes after days of heightened political activity across the country, with both the ruling UPND and the Tonse Alliance seeking to demonstrate organisational strength through large public rallies. .





Sunday’s launch marks President Hichilema’s first major national campaign rally of the 2026 election after weeks of internal mobilisation across all ten provinces.





With several leading Zambian musicians expected to perform before the President addresses the nation, the atmosphere at Heroes Stadium is becoming increasingly festive, as the ruling party seeks to convert its organisational machinery into visible campaign momentum.





The People’s Brief will continue providing real-time updates from Heroes Stadium as the red base gathers for what is expected to be one of the largest political events of the campaign so far.



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