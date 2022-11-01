Sean Tembo To Donate Casio Calculator To President Hakainde Hichilema

PRESS STATEMENT ON PLANNED DONATION OF A CASIO CALCULATOR TO PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA

By Sean Tembo – PeP President

Tomorrow, 2nd November 2022 at 11hrs, in my capacity as Party President for the Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP), l shall be making a donation of a brand new CASIO calculator to President Hakainde Hichilema at State House.

This donation is intended to help the President to make correct and accurate calculations so that he can reduce fuel prices, as he promised while in opposition.

Based on President Hichilema’s failure to reduce fuel prices to below K16 per liter, where he found it upon ascending to office, it is evident that the calculator he is using might be faulty.

Therefore, our donation of a brand new calculator is in line with the mandate of the opposition to assist the Government of the day in running the affairs of the nation.

It is hoped that with a brand new calculator in hand, President Hakainde Hichilema will finally succeed to reduce fuel prices going forward. All media houses are invited to witness this donation.

SET 01.11.2022