SEJANI TO BE LAID TO REST ON TUESDAY, AUGUST 5, 2025

Former Cabinet Minister in the Movement for Multi-Party Democracy –MMD- government ACKSON SEJANI will be laid to rest in Lusaka on Tuesday, August 5, 2025.

President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA has declared Tuesday, August 5, 2025, a day of national mourning in honour of the late former minister.

Mr. SEJANI, aged 67, was the Chairperson of the Local Government Service Commission at the time of his passing.

He died on Monday, July 28, 2025, at Netcare Garden City Hospital in Johannesburg, South Africa, after an illness.

The body of the late Mr. SEJANI arrived in Zambia on Friday, August 1, 2025.

Secretary to the Cabinet, PATRICK KANGWA, saYS the late Mr. SEJANI will be laid to rest at Leopards Hill Memorial Park in Lusaka.

According to a statement issued to ZNBC News, Mr. KANGWA said the official funeral programme will begin with a church service at the Anglican Cathedral of the Holy Cross at 10:00 hours.

He also advised the public that during the national mourning period, which will be observed from 06:00 to 18:00 hours, all entertainment activities on television and radio, should be suspended.

Mr. KANGWA further stated that all flags must fly at half-mast.

ZNBC