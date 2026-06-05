Senegal Opposition MPs Challenge Sonko’s Return to Parliament and Election as Assembly President



A group of opposition members of Senegal’s National Assembly has filed a petition before the Constitutional Council seeking to overturn the decision that reinstated Ousmane Sonko as a member of parliament.





In a communiqué the lawmakers argue that Sonko lost his parliamentary seat when he chose to remain Prime Minister after his election to parliament in 2024, citing constitutional provisions on incompatibility between government and parliamentary functions.





The opposition further claims that Sonko’s reinstatement and subsequent election as President of the National Assembly on May 26, 2026, constitute a serious violation of the Constitution and the principle of separation of powers.





The MPs also accused officials of the National Assembly of refusing to provide key documents related to Sonko’s reinstatement despite formal requests through a bailiff.





They have called on the Constitutional Council to intervene, insisting that no political majority is above the Constitution and pledging to pursue the matter through legal and peaceful means.