Senegal Ousmane Sonko has been officially reintegrated as MP and then elected with an unprecedented majority as the Speaker of Parliament

SONKO IS BACK





Ousmane Sonko is BACK and now heads the National Assembly.



Just hours ago, Senegal’s National Assembly approved the reintegration of Ousmane Sonko as deputy. Minutes later, he was elected President (Speaker) of the National Assembly.





From sacked Prime Minister to the 2nd most powerful position in the country in one day.





This is political chess at the highest level. PASTEF’s majority made it happen under their internal rules (Article 124). Opposition is calling it controversial, but the move is done.





What does this mean for President Diomaye Faye and Senegal’s future?



Stronger checks on the executive?



Power shift within the ruling coalition?





Or preparation for bigger things ahead?



Africa is watching. Senegal never misses with the drama.