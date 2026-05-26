United States has launched military strikes against Iranian military facilities.



U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed attacks targeting Iranian bases allegedly linked to recent threats and aggressive actions against American warships in the Strait of Hormuz.





According to officials, the operation destroyed launch sites and military equipment used to pressure and harass U.S. naval forces in one of the world’s most critical shipping routes.





The strikes come at a moment of extreme tension, as negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program continue behind closed doors with global powers closely watching every move.





Now the world is asking one question:



Will Iran retaliate… or continue pursuing a possible nuclear agreement? 👀



Global markets, oil prices, and Middle East security are already reacting to the escalating crisis.



Source: CENTCOM