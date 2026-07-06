Senegal’s national team STRANDED in Seattle because their federation failed to book a flight home

Senegal’s national team CRISIS seems to have no end. As if their painful elimination against Belgium — after blowing a 2-0 lead from the 85th minute — wasn’t enough, a NEW CHAPTER has now been added.

According to Senegalese media, the squad is STRANDED in Seattle because their federation failed to book a flight home.

SeneNews, citing the special correspondent of Senegal’s public broadcaster RTS, reports that no reservation had been made for the team’s return flight to Dakar. The federation is now working with FIFA to find a flight for the delegation.

This comes after weeks of reports about serious logistical and financial issues inside the Senegal camp.

Players were reportedly still owed bonuses for winning AFCON and qualifying for the World Cup. Head coach Pape Thiaw was said to be working without a contract, with the federation owing him six months of back pay.

There were also complaints about the poor quality of the team hotel in the USA, after the federation reportedly chose a “low-budget” option and did not bring the team chef.

Because of that, reports claimed players had to buy their own meals from local stores just to get proper food during the tournament.

And on top of all that, after the elimination, Pape Gueye announced he would be taking a break from the national team due to his discomfort with the coaching staff. “As long as this coaching staff remains in charge, I’ll be taking a break from the national team,” he posted on Instagram.

According to Afrique Sports, the squad eventually returned to its hotel after spending several hours at the airport, with no immediate solution available.

Has Senegal’s crisis finally hit rock bottom… Or is there still more to come?