Senegal’s Pastef Ministers Face Expulsion Amid Government Reshufflell ll

Pastef Ministers Face Expulsion Amid Government Reshuffle



Tensions within Senegal’s Pastef party have deepened following leader Ousmane Sonko’s announcement that he would not be part of the new government. Members of the party appointed as ministers now face exclusion from Pastef structures.





Yankhoba Diémé was recently removed from all Pastef platforms by the Bignona branch, his political base. Similarly, Ibrahima Sy, who remained at the Ministry of Health, has been expelled by Pastef-Podor and removed from the department’s WhatsApp group.





Despite these expulsions, other Pastef figures continue to hold government positions, including Moussa Balla Fofana, Minister of Urban Planning, Territorial Communities and Territorial Development, and Alioune Dione, Minister of Microfinance and Social and Solidarity Economy.





The developments underscore growing divisions within Pastef as the party navigates its role in Senegal’s new political landscape.