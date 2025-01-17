Sengezo Tshabangu Dismisses ‘Selling Out’ Claims Amid Criticism over Visit to President Mnangagwa’s Pricabe Farm

Self-appointed CCC interim secretary-general Sengezo Tshabangu has defended his visit to President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Pricabe Farm.

The visit, which took place over the weekend, included a few CCC MPs.

The visit sparked criticism, with some accusing Tshabangu of betraying opposition principles by engaging with ZANU PF. However, Tshabangu has dismissed these claims.

Sengezo Tshabangu’s Perspective on Engagement

Speaking during an interview with The Herald on Sengezo Tshabangu argued that engaging with the ruling party does not equate to “selling out.” He stated:

“It is certainly strange reasoning to suggest that an opposition which engages with the ruling party is ‘selling out.’ How else should State affairs be conducted? Democracies worldwide have healthy interactions between the ruling party and the opposition.”

Tshabangu further stressed the importance of maintaining the CCC’s independence while offering solutions that are “made by Zimbabweans, for Zimbabweans, and about Zimbabweans.”



“The tragedy is to assume that the opposition should oppose it for its own sake. It is not enough to oppose. It is not the task of the opposition.

The task is to offer alternative, objectively sound, and home-grown solutions made by Zimbabweans, for Zimbabweans, and about Zimbabweans.”

Election Postponement Clarified

During the visit, Tshabangu appeared to support ZANU PF’s proposal to postpone the 2028 elections and extend Mnangagwa’s term to 2030. However, he clarified that CCC had not formally discussed the issue.

“At present, it is a matter internal to ZANU PF. ZANU PF has neither approached us on the issue nor presented it to the appropriate legislative body for deliberations,” Tshabangu said.

He added that any discussions on deferring elections must focus on how such a decision benefits the nation.

“Deferring elections cannot be an end in itself,” he emphasized.