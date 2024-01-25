Press Statement by HRH Chief Chisunka, Chairperson of the House of Chiefs
Immediate Release : Condemnation of Disrespectful Language Towards
President Hichilema
23″ January 2024
I, HRH Chief Chisunka, Chairperson of the House of
Chiefs, strongly express my deepest disapproval and
condemnation of the disrespectful language used
towards President Hichilema by a youth group calling
themselves the Barotse Nationalist Youth Alliance, as
seen in a video circulating on social media.
Let me be clear: President Hichilema is not just the
president of Western Province, but the president of
all Zambia. He was elected by the Zambians, not by
any specific region or tribe. As such, he deserves the
respect and dignity befitting his office, regardless of
personal opinions or grievances.
The use of disrespectful language in this video, and any calls for division or anarchy, are completely
unacceptable. As traditional leaders, we have a responsibility to promote unity and peace within
our communities and across the nation. We cannot condone such actions that threaten the very
peace of our society.
| also urge my fellow traditional leaders, particularly those in Western Province, to join me in this
condemnation. Let us not condone or tolerate disrespectful language, regardless of its source.
Instead, let us guide our youth towards responsible avenues of expressing their concerns and
seeking redress. We must equip them with the tools of constructive dialogue and encourage them
to engage with their leaders through established channels.
Let us remember the importance of unity and respect, not only for the president but for all
Zambians. Zambia has come too far, through too much struggle and sacrifice, to allow itself to be
divided by the misguided words of a few. Let us stand together, hand in hand, as one united nation,
and show the world the true power of Zambian unity.
HRH Chief Chisunka
Chairperson, House of Chiefs
Chairperson , Luapula Province Chiefs Council
The Litunga should come out of his cacoon and say something about this nonsense. His silence shows he’s in support of those disgruntled lumpens!