Press Statement by HRH Chief Chisunka, Chairperson of the House of Chiefs

Immediate Release : Condemnation of Disrespectful Language Towards

President Hichilema

23″ January 2024

I, HRH Chief Chisunka, Chairperson of the House of

Chiefs, strongly express my deepest disapproval and

condemnation of the disrespectful language used

towards President Hichilema by a youth group calling

themselves the Barotse Nationalist Youth Alliance, as

seen in a video circulating on social media.

Let me be clear: President Hichilema is not just the

president of Western Province, but the president of

all Zambia. He was elected by the Zambians, not by

any specific region or tribe. As such, he deserves the

respect and dignity befitting his office, regardless of

personal opinions or grievances.

The use of disrespectful language in this video, and any calls for division or anarchy, are completely

unacceptable. As traditional leaders, we have a responsibility to promote unity and peace within

our communities and across the nation. We cannot condone such actions that threaten the very

peace of our society.

| also urge my fellow traditional leaders, particularly those in Western Province, to join me in this

condemnation. Let us not condone or tolerate disrespectful language, regardless of its source.

Instead, let us guide our youth towards responsible avenues of expressing their concerns and

seeking redress. We must equip them with the tools of constructive dialogue and encourage them

to engage with their leaders through established channels.

Let us remember the importance of unity and respect, not only for the president but for all

Zambians. Zambia has come too far, through too much struggle and sacrifice, to allow itself to be

divided by the misguided words of a few. Let us stand together, hand in hand, as one united nation,

and show the world the true power of Zambian unity.

HRH Chief Chisunka

Chairperson, House of Chiefs

Chairperson , Luapula Province Chiefs Council