Senior Iranian official denies Tehran attacking Arab states

A senior Iranian official has said Iran has no intention of attacking other countries in the region – only the️ US bases on their territory.

The head of Iran’s National Security Council, Ali Larijani, said such US military facilities “are not the territory of the countries of the region, they are the territory of the United States. We do not intend to attack the countries of the region.”

“We had told the United States through the Swiss embassy that if you attack this time, we will hit your bases,” he said in remarks carried by state media.

Many of the Iranian attacks since Saturday have struck civilian infrastructure in the Gulf, including airports in Dubai and Kuwait, hotels and

other buildings. Dozens of missiles and drones have targeted the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, Jordan and Saudi Arabia.

“We had many casualties in the previous war, but yesterday the number of our martyrs was very small,” Larijani claimed.

“The armed forces, with experience from the previous war, are in control.”