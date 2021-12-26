SERIAL KILLER INMATES CASE STILL PENDING

JOSEPH Chiteta and Miles Malaya, inmates who allegedly raped and murdered nine women in Kabwe, have not appeared in court almost six months after their arrest.

They allegedly committed the crimes at the Zambia Correctional Service’s (ZCS) Mukuyu farm located about five kilometres west of Mukobeko Maximum Security Correctional Facility.Chiteta confessed having murdered nine women but Malaya has remained mute.

Among the alleged victims of Chiteta, 53, and Malaya, 41, were two baby girls.

Chiteta escaped from Medium Correctional Facility on April 7, 2021 as police were investigating the cases of missing women who were said to have visited Mukobeko area.

Credit: Zambia Daily Mail S