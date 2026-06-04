Seven years in power, and Nayib Bukele is still dominating the polls.

🇸🇻 A new survey by La Prensa Gráfica shows that President Nayib Bukele maintains an impressive 85% approval rating, one of the highest levels of public support seen anywhere in Latin America.

Despite the political wear and tear that usually comes with years in office, Bukele continues to enjoy strong backing from Salvadorans, driven largely by his security policies and the major changes implemented during his administration.

Supporters see him as the leader who transformed El Salvador’s image and restored public safety. Critics argue that concerns over democratic institutions and civil liberties remain unresolved.

Either way, the numbers are impossible to ignore: Bukele remains one of the most influential and popular political figures in the Western Hemisphere.

🔥 Is this the model other countries will try to follow—or a unique case that can’t be replicated?