SHAME ON THOSE EXPLOITING PRESIDENT LUNGU’S DEATH FOR VOTES



These people are such a disgrace and an embarrassment. Look at them Brian Mundubile and Makebi Zulu use the death of Late former President Edgar Lungu for campaigns to get votes.

The court ruled in favor of the Lungu family but why are they not going ahead with the burial???Why should it wait till after the 13th August elections??Makebi Zulu and his clique like we told you earlier were just using the demise of Mr. Lungu for their own selfish reasons, to gain sympathy votes.





Wake up Zambia!!These people are not doing it for you but for their own selfish reasons so that they come back to loot government coffers again like they did during their reign in PF times.





Allow the man to rest…Bury late president Lungu.



By Madalitso Sakala



Ilelanga News. June 30, 2026.