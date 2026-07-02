“SHAMELESS POLITICS!” — LEWANIKA SLAMS MUNDUBILE OVER LUNGU BURIAL PLEDGE



Veteran politician Akashambatwa Mbikusita Lewanika has launched a scathing attack on Tonse Pamodzi Alliance presidential candidate Brian Mundubile, accusing him of exploiting the burial of former President Edgar Lungu for political advantage.





Reacting to remarks made by Mr. Mundubile during a campaign rally in Mpika on Monday, Mr. Lewanika described the statements as “shameless politics,” saying the late president’s burial should never be turned into a campaign promise.





At the rally, Mr. Mundubile said that he and his running mate, Makebi Zulu—who also serves as spokesperson for the Lungu family—would ensure Mr. Lungu receives a dignified burial if they are elected in the August elections.





But Mr. Lewanika dismissed the pledge as political grandstanding, arguing that the matter has already been settled by the courts and should not be resurrected to win votes.





He accused Mr. Mundubile of attempting to capitalize on the death of the former head of state to generate public sympathy instead of convincing voters through his manifesto, policies, and vision for the country.





Mr. Lewanika further urged the Tonse Alliance to respect the Lungu family’s wishes and allow them to decide when and where the former president will be laid to rest, without political interference.





He stressed that the burial of a former Head of State is a solemn family matter that deserves dignity and respect—not campaign slogans or political point-scoring.

Source: Phoenix Radio