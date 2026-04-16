“SHOCK DECISION ROCKS SOUTH AFRICA: JULIUS MALEMA BLOCKED FROM APPEALING CONVICTION — BUT GIVEN A LIFELINE ON 5-YEAR JAIL TERM! IS THIS JUSTICE… OR A CALCULATED POLITICAL MOVE?”

In a dramatic legal twist that’s sending shockwaves across the country, EFF leader Julius Malema has been denied leave to appeal his conviction, meaning the court has effectively upheld the guilty verdict against him.

However, in a move that’s raising eyebrows, he has been granted leave to appeal his five-year prison sentence — opening the door for a possible reduction or alteration of his punishment.

This split decision has ignited fierce debate nationwide.

Supporters — the so-called Red Army — are already questioning the ruling, arguing that denying the conviction appeal while allowing the sentence appeal doesn’t make sense and could be seen as a strategic move to weaken Malema politically while avoiding full backlash.

Critics, however, say this proves the justice system is working — holding leaders accountable while still allowing due process on sentencing.

With tensions rising and emotions running high, many are now watching closely:

👉 Will Malema avoid prison time through appeal?

👉 Or is this just the beginning of his political downfall?

South Africa stands divided once again.

Is this fair justice — or is something bigger happening behind the scenes?