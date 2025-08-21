Shoprite to exit Malawi after 25 years



Africa’s largest food retailer, Shoprite, has announced its withdrawal from Malawi after 25 years of operation, as it continues to scale back its footprint in non-core African markets.





The South African retail giant says it is looking for local buyers to take over its Malawian business. This move comes amid operational challenges in the country, including the recent closure of key outlets in Blantyre and Lilongwe by the Malawi Bureau of Standards due to hygiene violations and expired goods on sale.





Shoprite’s exit is part of a broader strategic shift that has seen it pull out of Nigeria, Kenya, Uganda, Madagascar, and the DRC in recent years, in a bid to focus on profitability and streamline operations.





Economic constraints, particularly Malawi’s ongoing foreign currency shortages, have added to the strain.





Shoprite has not yet provided a timeline for the divestment or named prospective buyers. However, its departure presents both a challenge and an opportunity for Malawian entrepreneurs to fill the retail vacuum and drive local economic growth.