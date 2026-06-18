BREAKING NEWS: SHOPRITE ZAMBIA BANS THE PRACTICE OF TRADITIONAL COUSINSHIP



In accordance with the memo, the ban is aimed at maintaining a professional and respectful working environment within the Shoprite workplace were all employees including merchandisers, butchery, security, and cleaning staff are advised that the practice of smearing colleagues with powder, mealie meal, or any other substances on company premises or during working hours is not permitted.





The guidance is said to have been issued in the interest of workplace professionalism. According to management, The workplace must maintain an environment that supports productivity, mutual respect, and presents a professional image to our customers.





In addition, personal choice must be respected stating Not all employees are comfortable with this practice in the workplace, and no employee should be subjected to physical contact or activities they may find inappropriate.





As a service-driven organization all employees are required to uphold a consistently professional appearance and environment for the thousands of customers served daily.





Management further directed that the ban applies strictly to conduct within the Shoprite workplace and during working hours. It does not interfere with employees’ cultural practices outside the work environment, including at the funeral house or burial site.



-Southern Classic Media