Shots fired at US Vice President JD Vance’s residence in an attempted robbery

n the early hours of Monday, January 5, an incident at the Cincinnati, Ohio, residence of U.S. Vice President JD Vance has raised security concerns.

The U.S. Secret Service says agents responded shortly after midnight to reports of property damage at the home.

Although early social media reports suggested gunfire was involved, official statements from police and the Secret Service claim no shots were fired.

A suspect was taken into custody by the Cincinnati Police Department at approximately 12:15 a.m. after agents saw him running from the property.

According to reports from officials, the suspect used a hammer to smash the windows and was attempting to enter the house when he was spotted.

The suspect, described as an adult male, was found damaging property, including breaking windows at the residence.

He was detained by Secret Service before being transferred to Cincinnati Police custody.

Vance and his family were not at the home at the time; they were in Washington, D.C., according to the agency.

Investigations still continue although the suspect has been apprehended. The U.S. Secret Service agents believe the suspect was not working alone.