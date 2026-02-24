SIBIYA IN THE HOT SEAT! WARRANT LEAKS, ‘AFTER 9’ CLUBS & IMPALA MYSTERY ROCK MADLANGA COMMISSION

Suspended SAPS Deputy Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya found himself under intense pressure as dramatic testimony unfolded at the Madlanga Commission, with bombshell claims involving arrest warrants, private security links and late-night “after 9” clubs.

The hearing zoomed in on businessman Cat Matlala, General Shibiri, Brown Mogotsi and controversial blogger Musa Khawula, whose arrest has triggered a storm of questions.

At the centre of the drama is an arrest warrant allegedly shared with Matlala before Khawula’s detention. Evidence presented to the commission shows Sergeant Fannie Nkosi sent Matlala a copy of the warrant. Sibiya conceded that such an act would be improper but flatly denied ordering it.

Nkosi, however, claims Sibiya instructed him to pass it on because Matlala’s security company allegedly knew the venues Khawula frequented on weekends. Sibiya dismissed this as “untrue,” insisting he would never involve a private security firm in police operations.

Eyebrows were further raised when Sibiya described the locations as “after 9 clubs” widely understood to mean late-night gay venues even jotting the term down before confirming it aloud.

Commissioners also grilled him over why he appeared to receive real-time updates on Khawula’s arrest, including messages when the blogger was detained in Sandton cells. Sibiya maintained he routinely monitors operational matters involving warrants and denied any personal interest.

But the twists didn’t end there. Messages were revealed suggesting arrangements to deliver impalas to Sibiya’s home. He firmly denied ever receiving such deliveries, despite acknowledging that the WhatsApp number in question belongs to him.

The high-stakes inquiry resumes today, with Sibiya expected to wrap up testimony as public scrutiny intensifies.