Simon Mwewa Lane A Boy In A Huge Body – Munir Zulu

CHITAMBALA A BOY IN A HUGE BODY – MUNIR ZULU

I have been made aware of a silly comment by Chitambala Mwewa about me. This is a man who is old enough to be a father to someone of my age. Yet, when you look at his behavior every day, he behaves half his age. At his advanced age, he should be one of this country’s pillars of wisdom whom, we young ones should go to for counsel on how to navigate in life, generally. Given his childish behavior, the man is young in behavior but old in body.

This young man in the body of an old man is not divine authority for him to foretell my destiny. He is not messiah. Why does this young man in a body of an old man always predict misfortunes of others? He once gave Chilufya Tayali’s marriage one year. Perhaps, he was wrong.

I hear all he does is surf the internet, stalking for who to pick a quarrel with and that, he does so, in the comfort of his inherited building, which apparently, is one of Zambia’s oldest and horrible dilapidated building that needs thrashing urgently.

You see, inheritance is okay because after all, we all have to leave something worthwhile for our children. What is awkward, and should not be okay for any functional person is to leave your inherited property left for you by your father, to your own children as their only inheritance coupled with your American accent. Inherit what your father left for you but also, leave something of your own work for your children.

What will Chitambala leave behind for his children? His English? The American accent or may be his selfie sticks, gloves and that huge oversized reflector and his big clothes?



At my age, I have more to leave for my children than Chitambala has to leave for his children. Yet, the man got all the exposure to the world class education which his late well respected father, took him to. You go to America and come back with Accent and English lessons? Not even a diploma in something meaningful? Grow up Chitambala. Look into a correct mirror and see just how big you are. Behave your size. You have no monopoly of wisdom and intelligence. Take your silliness, your madness elsewhere.