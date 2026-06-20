SIR WICKNELL CHIVAYO GIFTS CHURCH LEADERS EACH WITH BRAND NEW VEHICLES TO THANK THEM

YOUTH GIFTS CHURCH LEADERS EACH WITH BRAND NEW VEHICLES TO THANK THEM





WICKNELL Chivayo aged 36, has gifted senior church leaders brand-new luxury vehicles worth more than US$2 million in recognition of their contribution to the spiritual growth and well-being of the church.



In a statement to Zambian Post, Wicknell said church leaders had devoted their time, resources, and personal comfort to serving congregants and providing spiritual guidance to thousands of believers.





As part of the gesture, Wicknell announced that eight senior church leaders would each receive a brand-new 2026 Lexus LX500D valued at approximately US$250,000. The vehicles have been fully paid for, with each recipient also receiving US$50,000 for fuel and maintenance expenses.





In addition, he announced that 12 other church leaders from various branches across would each receive a brand-new 2026 Toyota Fortuner valued at US$78,000, along with US$10,000 for fuel.





Wicknell said the gesture was intended to honour the leaders’ unwavering commitment to the work of God and their role in strengthening the church across the country.





He congratulated all the recipients and thanked them for their service, guidance, and dedication, expressing hope that they would continue leading with wisdom and faith for many years to come.



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