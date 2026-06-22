SISHUWA SISHUWA SHOULD ABANDON HIS UNCLE FRED M’MEMBE’S  SPIRIT OF EXTREME HATE, AND FOCUS ON HELPING ZAMBIANS MAKE INFORMED DECISIONS ON SERIOUS NATIONAL MATTERS

SISHUWA SISHUWA SHOULD ABANDON HIS UNCLE’S SPIRIT OF EXTREME HATE, AND FOCUS ON HELPING ZAMBIANS MAKE INFORMED DECISIONS ON SERIOUS NATIONAL MATTERS





It seems Fred M’membe’s nephew Sishuwa Sishuwa is bipolar . You cannot have a human being who went through a tertiary institution to study history failing to understand the history of Zambia before 2021. How can a serious human being start driving such senseless debates ?





Having studied history should enable Sishuwa to understand where Zambia is coming from especially before the UPND took over leadership in 2021 ; UPND found employment freeze, 34,000 council workers unpaid their 7-15months salary arrears , over 3 millions pupils out of School , debt mountain , dead mining sector , negative 2.7% GDP, 23% inflation, extreme corruption, thousands of unemployed teachers , nurses , 450,000 social cash transfer beneficiaries, 258,000 farmers unpaid for two years , and divided country.

We urge Sishuwa to abandon his uncle’s mindset of extreme hate and focus on providing beneficial checks and balances to help Zambians who had no privilege of going to school to do history as he did.



Am sure youths in Zambia would want to see issues as shall be highlighted below:





Whatever is haunting him , let him realize that such posts cannot create jobs for teachers , cannot revamp the mining sector , cannot bring free education and school-feeding programme , cannot recruit youths in Zambia as teachers and/or health workers , cannot restructure debt , cannot take him to school to do history, cannot bring cash-for -work , cannot even win his uncle elections, and cannot bring sensible debates , cannot pay council workers 7-15months salary arrears, cannot get 1.5million beneficiaries on Social cash transfer, to mention but a few .





What Zambia is lacking now is an opposition leader who shall provide an alternative to UPND’s free education , school feeding programme , supply of desks and construction of classroom blocks , revamping of mining sector, reduction of inflation from 23% to 6. 6%, free media , K40million CDF, NAPSA partial withdrawal , irrigation support programmes , Imisepela loans , to mention but a few , train 200,000 youths in skills for free .





Regardless of the above achievements , we do know that we have more families who are still facing challenges and we have more work to be done – so we are saying , moving forward , our plan is to ease the cost of living , create jobs at scale, especially for young people, expand energy , infrastructure and connectivity, grow agriculture, mining and manufacturing to drive opportunity and ensure development reaches every province and district.





The above achievements are the important issues Sishuwa and others are failing to rebut and they are now busy leading us into a senseless debates which can’t bring food on the table for Zambians.

We urge Sishuwa to raise issues that will help Zambians make informed decisions ahead of the 2026 General Elections not insulting HH .