Socialist Party can’t win elections, that’s why I left – Nswima



FORMER Socialist Party Luapula Provincial chairperson for mobilization Evaristo Nswima has revealed that he dumped the party because he no longer believes it has what it takes to form government.





Nswima who is also a filmmaker said after looking at the country’s political landscape, he concluded that the Socialist Party was not attracting enough support to compete with bigger political players ahead of the August elections





Speaking after announcing his resignation from the party, Nswima said he had reached a point where he could no longer convince himself that the Socialist Party would emerge victorious.





According to him, the political contest has largely become a race between President Hakainde Hichilema and National Revolution Party for United Prosperity (NRPUP) leader Brian Mundubile.



Nswima claimed that despite entering the race much later, Mundubile had already managed to attract more supporters than the Socialist Party.





“Today, the campaign is just between two people, President Hakainde Hichilema and Brian Mundubile. No one else,” said Nswima.



He said although Socialist Party president Dr Fred M’membe remained confident that the party would win the elections, he did not share the same view.





He further disclosed that he had previously encouraged the Socialist Party leadership to work with other opposition parties in order to strengthen their chances against the ruling UPND.



However, he said those efforts did not succeed.





“I tried to talk to Dr M’membe about collaborating with our friends in the opposition but it couldn’t work,” he said.



Nswima added that he decided to leave because he felt his political ambitions could no longer be achieved within the Socialist Party.





“I have seen the party is going nowhere,” he said.



This follows his resignation from the Socialist Party, ending his association with the opposition party after years of service.



By George Musonda



Kalemba June 22, 2026