Socialist Party has not entered alliance with PF- SP SG Cosmas Musumali

“Presidential Candidate”; ” Running Mate”

Dear Comrades,

There is a report circulating on social media about an alliance of opposition political parties for the 2026 general elections. This report is not true.

SP has not entered any alliance arrangements. Neither has there been discussions to that effect.

Such a decision can only be made by our National Congress. Any insinuations about the “presidential candidate” and “running mate” must, therefore, be discarded.

Cosmas Musumali

General Secretary/First vice President

Socialist Party.