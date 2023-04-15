SOLDIERS TO RETIRE AT AGE 65

Government has included members of the defence forces to enjoy retirement age upto the age of 65years!

This is according to a new draft instrument signed by President Hakainde Hichilema submitted by Minister of Defence to Cabinet Office.

Below is the letter;

The Secretary to the Cabinet Cabinet Office LUSAKA

RE: SUBMISSION OF SIGNED STATUTORY INSTRUMENT ON RETIREMENT AGE TO INCLUDE DEFENCE FORCE PERSONNEL

Reference is made to the above stated subject matter.

2. A draft Statutory Instrument (SI) has been signed by the Republican President and Commander-In-Chief of the Defence Forces, Mr Hakainde Hichilema, on the Amendment of Statutory Instrument on Retirement Age to include Defence Force Personnel.

3. The signed draft Statutory Instrument (SI) is submitted for Publication.

Please find enclosed herewith one (01) copy of the original signed Statutory Instrument (SI) for your immediate action.

Ambrose Lwiji Lufuma, MP MINISTER OF DEFENCE

cC: Permanent Secretary (Administration)

STATUTORY INSTRUMENT NO.OF 2023

The Public Service Pensions Act (Laws, Volume 15, Cap. 260)

The Public Service (Retirement Age)

Regulations, 2023

IN EXERCISE of the powers contained in section 33 of the Public Service Pensions Act, and in consultation with the Board, the following Regulations are made:

Title

1, These Regulations may be cited as the Public Service (Retirement Age) Regulations, 2023.

Interpretation

2. In these Regulations, unless the context otherwise requires “officer” has the meaning assigned to the word in the Act.

Application

3 These Regulations do not apply to an officer of or below the rank of Chief –

(a) Inspector in the Police Force; or

(b) Officer II in the Prison Service.

Age of retirement of officer

4.

(1)

(a

(b)

An officer shall retire at the age of sixty-five years, and may, on giving twelve months’ notice and subject to the approval of the President, retire on or after attaining the age of sixty or after completing.