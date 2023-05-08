“Solving the Miles Sampa vs PF Puzzle: A Test of Leadership and Integrity”

By Fabian C Mutale

Every riddle has an answer, even if it may not be obvious or easy to find.

Every mathematical equation has a solution, even if it involves imaginary or complex numbers. However, sometimes an equation may be impossible to solve with the currently known methods or the answer may be undefined (such as dividing by zero). In such cases, the equation is considered unsolvable rather than having no answer.

In recent weeks, the political puzzle surrounding Miles Sampa vs Patriotic Front (PF) has only become more complex and confusing. It seems as though there is no clear answer or solution in sight. The question on everyone’s mind is: what is at stake?

It is clear that this puzzle is creating an impression of distraction and uncertainty for the PF party. The longer the puzzle remains unsolved, the more potential there is for damage to occur.

It’s time for our leaders to give us an answer. We are tired of being left in the dark and being forced to speculate about what might be happening behind closed doors. Using the concept of pain for gain is not an acceptable route to take. We deserve clarity, honesty, and transparency.

If Miles Sampa truly means well, he must propose a road map with a clear plan on how the PF will organize a convention without a committee in place. The multiple court cases and legal challenges only serve to complicate the situation further. Rather than relying on an unpredictable court process, let’s look to arbitration or dialogue to find a resolution.

The bigger question is: how will this puzzle be solved when everything and everyone seems to be illegal? It’s a daunting challenge, but it’s not impossible. We need our leaders to step up, put their differences aside, and work together to find a solution that benefits everyone.

In light of recent events, it is essential to consider the legality of Mr. Sampa’s presence in Parliament and his candidature for the Presidency of PF. With the current legal framework in place, it is apparent that Mr. Sampa may not qualify to contest for the Presidency as per the existing PF constitution.

Moreover, it is noteworthy that the Central Committee, which is currently believed to be illegal, is attempting to amend the constitution to accommodate Mr. Sampa’s ambitions.

In conclusion, the Miles Sampa vs PF puzzle is not simply a matter of politics, but a test of leadership and integrity. We urge our leaders to take action and find an answer that puts the best interests of the nation first. We cannot afford to remain distracted and divided any longer.

The author is a Democracy Advocate.

