🇿🇲 BRIEFING | Solwezi Man Arrested After Faking Death Following FRA Payment



Police in Solwezi have arrested a 29-year-old man accused of staging his own death days after receiving thousands of kwacha from the Food Reserve Agency for maize supplies, in an incident that triggered public panic and a three-day search operation.





Chipango Chitumbo of Kalumbila allegedly caused alarm last Thursday when reports emerged that he had dived into the Solwezi River. Officers responding to the incident recovered baby shoes, a SIM card, and his national registration card concealed in a plastic bag on the Solwezi River Bridge, fuelling fears that he had taken his own life





But no body was found.



After three days of searching, Chitumbo was discovered alive on Sunday at Pentecostal Assemblies of God Church in Zambia Township, where he was apprehended.





A family member told the Daily Mail that Chitumbo had recently received about K26,000 from FRA, after which his behaviour reportedly shifted. The source suggested domestic pressure over securing the money may have contributed to his distress.





Police say the case was reported by his father-in-law, Jones Chipimo, who informed authorities that Chitumbo had sent a WhatsApp audio message to the family group indicating plans to commit suicide in the river.





North-Western Province police commanding officer Brighton Siwale confirmed Chitumbo has since been charged with conduct likely to cause a breach of peace.





The incident highlights how financial stress, family tensions, and misinformation can quickly escalate into a public emergency, drawing significant police resources and community anxiety in the process.



