‎‎Some are happy, others angry over new constituencies , and I won’t take sides – Mpezeni



‎‎Paramount chief of the Ngoni people, Mpezeni says he would not take any side between those who are expressing happiness with the delimitation exercise, against those who are not happy at all.



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‎And Mpezeni said he did not belong to anybody’s family, and therefore would not comment on the debate surrounding the remains of late 6th Republican president Edgar Lungu.



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‎Speaking with Daily Revelation yesterday, Mpezeni said some have welcomed, while others were not amused, following the delimitation exercise that resulted in 70 more constituencies in the country, with Eastern Province getting 9.



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‎He said those who have welcomed the move argued that there

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‎https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/some-are-happy-others-angry-over-new-constituencies-and-i-wont-take-sides-mpezeni/



Credit Picture: Kalemba