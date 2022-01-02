WHO WAS EDWIN IMBOELA, REMEMBER EDWIN IMBOELA STADIUM?

MDC FACTION LEADER Saboi Imboela write….

Some people normally ask me why Edwin Imboela Stadium was named after my father. Well today I will answer that question using pictures.

The man that you see up there, doing the sport high jump and the top cop you see reading a speech, sitting with the administration and greeting the sports line up, are one and the same person.

The man was great at almost every sport (will share some more photos) and his legacy in the police is that he promoted ‘minor sports’ apart from football.

He was the first policeman to have a degree in the country, a law degree from UNZA, and he believed that for the policemen and women to defend the law, they had to know the law.

So he encouraged policemen and women to go back to school and especially study law, and also advocated for a lot of in-house training of the police (Lilayi).

He further advocated for and promoted a lot of sports for the policemen and women in order for them to be fit. So in short, he was big on sports and education and that impact and legacy still lives on in the police service today.

So these two things, sports and education, are among the two reasons why he was honoured, and naming a stadium after him was so befitting because the man loved and participated in almost all sports, and won and held national records for some sports like athletics, where he remained unbeaten for over four years.