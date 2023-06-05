SOME SENIOR GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS ACCUSED OF SHIELDING WARMA DIRECTOR GENERAL FROM FACING PROSECUTION ON AN ALLEGED CASE OF FORGERY AND CORRUPTION

By Staff Reporter

Some Senior Government Officials are allegedly shielding Water Resources Management Authority –WARMA- Director General Kenneth Nyundu from facing prosecution on an alleged case of forgery and corruption.

Sources from the Anti-Corruption Commission -ACC- have revealed that Engineer Nyundu is being investigated by the commission for allegedly forging his contract at a time the warma board was dissolved.

Engineer Nyundu is said to have, while acting with two others, inserted clauses in his contract to avoid paying back an overpayment in housing allowance amounting to over K85, 000.

The sources have revealed to Phoenix News that Engineer Nyundu is also being investigated for receiving close to K1 million in motor vehicle allowance despite not obtaining a motor vehicle from a car dealership as per contract requirement

They say the WARMA Director General receives this allowance at a monthly rate of over K29, 000 per month which he is not entitled to until he gets a motor vehicle.

The sources have further revealed that Engineer Nyundu is reported to have forged and uttered a motor vehicle contract for Jelumu Motors purporting that he had obtained unnamed motor vehicle on credit when in fact not so as to cover up.

It is reported that an analysis by investigative wings of his bank account shows that there had been no deduction from his account to Jelumu Motors.

According to some officers whose names have been withheld, the said issues, especially the query were discovered and reported in the audit by the Ministry of Finance conducted in July, 2022.

They say ACC Director General Thom Shamakamba is however under pressure not to take action against Engineer Nyundu because WARMA is also funding monthly allowances for officials at UPND, which President Hakainde Hichilema is not aware of despite investigations having been concluded and submitted to the ACC Director General.

But when reached for a comment, Engineer Nyundu said he has never been summoned by the ACC over these allegations and referred any further queries to the commission.

And when contacted, the Anti-Corruption Commission Public Relations Unit requested for a press query which is yet to be responded to.

